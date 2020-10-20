Jerrie Wayne LaPage, 70, Clayton, WI, sadly passed unexpectedly on October 8th, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN from injuries suffered during an auto accident. He was one of a set of twins born February 6th 1950 in Minneapolis, MN to Raymond Joseph and Viola Mary (Morin) LaPage.
Jerrie graduated from Pine City High School Class of 1970. Following graduation, He served in the US Army for almost 9 years. He was stationed in Long Bihn Post, Vietnam and Hawaii. He received multiple medals and Letters of Commendations for his duties.
After the Vietnam war, He married Heidi Sawatzke April 8th 1989. They lived in Hinkley and Scandia, MN before settling in Clayton, WI in 1994 where they recently celebrated 30 years of marriage. Jerrie was a loyal member of the Clayton Fire Department for 20 years. He served as a firefighter along side his brother, and later became the fire inspector. Jerrie and Tom were inseparable. They either lived with, or by each other for most of their lives. Jerrie and Heidi were never able to have children, so they both helped Tom raise his two boys like their own. Jerrie enjoyed fishing, golfing, and bowling with the fire department on the bowling league. He also loved being around his friends and family. Jerrie always stated, "Dont be in a hurry, it will still be there when you get there."
Jerrie is preceded in death by both of his parents Raymond and Viola LaPage, and his wife Heidi LaPage (Sawatzke).
Jerrie is survived by his only brother Thomas W. LaPage of Cameron, WI. His two nephews Thomas J. Lapage of Wheeler, WI and his three children, Terrianah,TJ, Corbyn. Christopher LaPage (Brittany) of Somerset, WI and his two children Brodey and Aubree, as well as many cousins and friends.
A service of remembrance will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 24th 2020 at the Clayton Fire Dept. in Clayton, WI. Burial and Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. October, 25th, 2020 at the Spring Park Cemetary in Sandstone, MN where he will be layed to rest with his wife and parents. Those who wish to remember Jerrie in a special way may bring cards or flowers to the Clayton Fire Department on the 24th of October.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.