Jerome F. Cress, age 78 of Clear Lake, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home.
Jerome Francis Cress was born on August 16, 1942 in Forest Township, St. Croix County, WI the son of James & Wilma (Humpal) Cress. He grew up in the Clear Lake area a graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1960.
After graduating, Jerome was drafted into the US Army, served in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1963. After his military service, Jerome went to work at the John Morrell meat packaging plant in South St. Paul for many years. He was married to Veine Bown on October 24, 1981 at the Clear Lake VFW and together they raised 3 sons, Mike, Ed, & Eric. After leaving his job in meat processing, Jerome worked on various local farms, also as a drywall contractor in New Richmond, WI and for a short time at the casino in Turtle Lake. In his spare time, Jerome enjoyed horses, having coffee with friends, and watching and feeding the birds at the Clear Lake Park. He was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and John Wayne, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Jerome is preceded in death by his wife; Veine Cress; parents, James & Wilma Cress; and brother, Carl Cress.
He is survived by sons, Mike (Robin) Cress - Cameron, WI, Ed Cress - Hudson, WI, Eric (Sam) Cress - Ham Lake, MN; grandchildren, Aaron, Alethea and Ethan Cress - Cameron, WI, Ashley, McKinzie and Leatha Cress - Ham Lake, MN; brother and sisters in law, Jim (Sandy) Cress - Emerald, WI, Dawn Cress - Emerald, WI; two great grandgrandchildren; and other family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1-4 pm at the Clear Lake Park Pavilion with Military Honors there at 2 pm.
A Private Family Interment will be at the New Post Cemetery in Sawyer County, WI at a later date.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
