Janet Marilyn (Morrison) Winn, age 88, of Chaska, Minnesota, formerly of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe, Minnesota. Private Family Memorial Service will be at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, Minnesota, with interment following at the Glencoe City Cemetery in Glencoe, Minnesota.
Clergy Officiating: Chaplain Randy Ruckdashel
Special Music: “Amazing Grace” & “The Lord’s Prayer”
Janet Marilyn (Morrison) Winn was born on June 5, 1932, in Amery, Wisconsin, to Bruce and Alys Morrison. She was baptized and confirmed in her faith at the First Congregational Church in Amery. Janet received her education in Amery, Wisconsin, graduating with the Amery High School Class of 1950. She also attended Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin. After one year of college, Janet worked as the receptionist at Peavy Elevators in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Janet met her future husband, John, when she was just 16 years old. They never actually dated but on December 27, 1952, John came back to Amery and proposed. They were united in marriage on June 6, 1953, at the First Congregational Church of Amery. Following their honeymoon, they moved to Columbus, Mississippi, where John was working at the time. Within two months they were able to move back to Amery, Wisconsin. The union was blessed with three children, Bruce, Tom and Susan.
In 1961, the couple moved to Glencoe. Janet worked at various positions during her life here. Family always came first so she took a position as a teacher’s aide at Lincoln Elementary School so she could be home with her children whenever school was not in session. She worked as the Audio-Visual Department secretary in the Glencoe School system for several years, then she became the Audio-Visual Manager at Glencoe Middle School when the director she supported moved to the newly built high school.
After an employment hiatus in the mid 1970’s, she became a travel agent for Tanfare Travel of Glencoe. Later she was executive secretary for the Glencoe Community Education program. Lastly, she worked for the Army Corps of Engineers in the Chaska office.
Between and during these positions, she also got her Associates degree in Interior design – a vocation she very much enjoyed. Janet did all these things while keeping family first in her life.
Janet was a member of the United Church of Christ in Glencoe. She was also a Cub Scout den mother and Brownie troop leader when her children were young. Janet enjoyed needlework, quilting, refinishing furniture and gardening. She loved watching the Green Bay Packers with her husband.
Janet passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe, Minnesota, at the age of 88 years, 10 months and 8 days.
Blessed be her memory.
Janet is survived by her; Son, Tom Winn and his wife, Janice, of Glencoe, MN; Daughter, Susan Winn and her husband, Dan Curry, of Eden Prairie, MN; Granddaughter, Alyson Winn; Sister-In-Law, Lorraine Morrison of White Bear Lake, MN; Along with many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Janet was preceded in death by John, her loving husband of 62 years; her son, Bruce Morrison Winn; her parents, Bruce and Alys Morrison; siblings, Gert (Jim) Brunclik, Charlotte (Lowell) Larson, Pete (Courtney) Morrison, David Morrison, Stewart (Marianne) Morrison, Marietta Pribnow.
Arrangements by the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
