Janet A. Ziegler, age 79 of Clear Lake, WI died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Janet Ann Ziegler was born on May 14, 1940 in Ladysmith, WI the daughter of Fred & Evelyn (Roden) Kleckner. She grew up in Ingram, WI and graduated from high school in 1958. On June 7, 1958, Janet was married to Cyrus Ziegler at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Ingram, WI. Together they made their home in Star Prairie, WI were they operated a dairy farm and raised 7 children, Theresa, Elizabeth, Micheal, Paul, Patti, Arlen & Kathy. She also worked at Circle C in Clear Lake and later at the Amoco in New Richmond. Janet and Cyrus moved to Clear Lake in 1995. In her spare time, Janet enjoyed collecting antiques, going to garage sales, bird watching and growing flowers in her gardens and in her home. She also enjoyed seeing holiday lights and her teddy bear collection. Janet will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Cyrus Ziegler; parents, Fred & Evelyn Kleckner; son in law, Nick Gorka; sons and daughters, Theresa (Dean) Nelson – Stillwater, MN, Elizabeth Ziegler – Clear Lake, WI, Micheal (Doris Suckut) Ziegler – Shell Lake, WI, Paul Ziegler – River Falls, WI, Patti Gorka – Star Prairie, WI, Arlen (Mona) Ziegler – Clear Lake, WI, Kathy (Ed Hanson) Ziegler – Clear Lake, WI; grandchildren, Brendin (Janelle) Nelson, Tabitha (Richard) Ashton, Nicole Ziegler, Tasha Ziegler, Danielle Gorka, Matthew (Kennedy) Ziegler, Adam Ziegler, & Cody Ziegler; great grandchildren, Kaylee Krantz, Beau Krantz, Kennedy Nelson, Lilly Ashton, Wyatt Ashton; sister and brother, Verdella Wittenberger - Tomahawk, WI, Francis Kleckner - Muscoda, WI.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI. There will be a Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 - 11 am. There will be a Celebration of Janet’s Life following the service at the Clear Lake Community Center on Wednesday.
