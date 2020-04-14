Mrs. Janell (Sundby) Parr, age 87, of Fern Creek, formerly of Amery, Wisconsin returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Mrs. Parr was born in Red Wing, Minnesota on June 2. 1932 to the late George and Meta (Joost) Sundby. Mrs. Parr dedicated her life to serving the Lord, she was a traveling Evangelist that sang in a gospel group with her husband and daughter, the trio had 3 gospel albums. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Grant Sundby.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, “Bud” M.L. Parr; daughter, Renee Hollis (Randy); grandsons, Beau (Sherah) and Jaron (Haley) Hollis; great-grandsons, Jack, Gabe and Henry Hollis; sister, Carolyn Knopic (Wayne); nieces, Dawn Krause (Jim), Lori Allison (Dean), Jeannie Thomas (Mike) and Kari Fladwood (Todd).
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. All services will be private.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. subfuneralhome.com
