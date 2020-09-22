James Riley Johnson, age 86 of Amery, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sophie’s Manor in Centuria, WI.
James was born on June 4, 1934 to Floyd and Ada (Bruner) Johnson in St. Paul, Minnesota. James moved to Wisconsin in 1945. He did not attend school but loved music, and played by ear on the piano. James had a kind and happy attitude and loved chocolate cake, Hershey candy bars and baked beans. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Johnson and parents Hy and Ada Mechling and infant brother, Timmy. James is survived by his sisters, Karen and Janice (Wayne) Petersen, his longtime care giver, Cathy Hoverman as well as other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services for James were held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Balsam Lutheran Church in rural Amery. A visitation was held the hour prior to the service at the church. Interment took place at the Balsam Lutheran Cemetery. Pallbearers were Wayne Petersen, Norm Fougner, Al Moltzer and Herb Johnson. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
