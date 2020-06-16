James LeRoy Jensen was born June 25th, 1949 to LeRoy and Floella Jensen at Trade Lake, WI and he died May 4, 2020 in Wingate, NC of natural causes. He was 70 years old.
James grew up in St. Croix Falls, WI and Hudson, WI. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1968. In the fall of that year, he joined the United States Air Force and served for four years. His overseas service included Japan, Guam and a short term in South Korea.
In 1970, he married Anita (Phillips) Gilbertson. To that union, four children were born and they survive him; Rebecca (Troy) Tulgren, Wendy Farwell, Jasen (Valerie) Jensen, and Justin (Sara) Jensen. He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Floella Jensen; brothers, Duane Jensen and JR (Junior) Jensen. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren; as well as brothers, Gordon (Rita) Jensen, David (Sharon) Jensen and Paul Jensen; sisters, Donna Orr, Marilyn Stever, Sharon Wise and Lois (David) Zezza.
He and his wife, Anita, parted in 2007. Jim moved to North Carolina, where he resided until his demise. He worked there as a carpenter and met Janet, with whom he had a loving relationship for several years. She predeceased him in 2019 from cancer.
Jim is remembered fondly by his friends and family as they recall his acts of thoughtfulness and willingness to help them with various projects as well as his love of gardening. Jim was a very skilled carpenter and took great pride in his work, he was a true craftsman. He could build a house from the ground up. His carpentry skills were outstanding ,with repairing and making furniture and built beautiful spiral staircases.
Jim will be greatly missed by all of his family, but we know he is in heaven with the Lord.
Internment will take place at a later date with Military Honors and a private family gathering.
