James F. Pertz

On October 3, 2020, Jim, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 64 after a courageous four-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bernadette Pertz.
He is survived by his wife Pamela, son Samuel (Lisa), two beautiful grandsons, James and Jonah, and daughter Sara (Bart Steffen). Five older siblings survive him, Gayle Mason, Joseph (Dorothy) Pertz, Thomas (Ardys) Pertz, Marge (Ronald) Kothlow and Linda (Richard) Parkinson, and many nieces and nephews.
Jim graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Wildlife and was an avid outdoorsman and ambassador of the land. They lived the past 34 years in Amery, WI, which they lovingly referred to as the Pertz’s Pigeon Farm.
Jim was a thoughtful and generous man who would help anyone without being asked. His favorite pastimes were being outside and planning his next outdoor adventure. He loved playing cribbage with anybody who would challenge him. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with family and friends. Jim will be deeply missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1-4 pm at the Pertz residence.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in honor of Jim to the American Cancer Society Russell and Ann Gerdin Hope Lodge — Iowa City, IA at 750 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246.
To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com
Arrangements were made with the Williamson – White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, WI.
