James Allen Sigsworth, age 74 of Amery, WI passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Willow Ridge Healthcare in Amery, WI after a short battle of COVID-19.
Jim was born on January 26, 1946 at home to Lawrence Sigsworth and Mary (McKnite) Sigsworth. Jim was the 4th child of eight. He grew up in Amery, WI and attended Pleasant View and Volga Grade School and Amery High School.
In June of 1967, he entered the Army. He completed basic training at Mt. McClennan, Alabama and then was stationed at Ft. Polk, Louisiana. He went to Vietnam in November of 1967 and received the Bronze Star medal on July 24, 1968 in Vietnam for "putting himself in the intense fire while moving to a position where he could better observe the enemy movement. With amazing accuracy, he began firing his M-79 grenade launcher into cleverly camouflaged and heavily fortified enemy position. The brave action shown by Private First Class Sigsworth undoubtedly saved the lives of many of his comrades and contributed immensely to his company's mission."
Before entering the Army he met Marianne Berquam and they married on April 19, 1969 after he returned from Vietnam. They had 4 children, but they later divorced.
He had a few different jobs in the area until getting a job at F&A Dairy in Dresser, WI, where he worked for over 30 years before retiring in 2008. After retiring, he lived in Osceola, WI and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mary Sigsworth, ex-wife Marianne Ashlin, brother Larry Sigsworth and sister Shirley Gustafson.
Jim is survived by his 3 sons, Jason (Michelle) Sigsworth of Clear Lake, WI, James Sigsworth of Amery, WI, Jeremy Sigsworth of Amery, WI and daughter Cindy Sigsworth-Evenson of Amery, WI, and 6 grandchildren Wesley, Lilly, Lacey, Lindsey, Kelly and Christian. He is also survived by 4 brothers, Chuck (Kay) Sigsworth, Danny (Elaine) Sigsworth, Rick Sigsworth and Dennis Sigsworth all from Amery, WI and a sister Julie (Marcel) Luchsinger of Oakdale, MN, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to COVID-19, no visitation or memorial service will be held now. The family is planning a memorial service this summer.
Arrangements entrusted to SUMMIT Funeral & Cremation
