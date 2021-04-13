Jacqueline May Brettner, 77 of Centuria, WI was born on May 1, 1943 and passed away on April 2, 2021 (Good Friday) with her family by her side. Jackie had a long history of chronic asthma from childhood; she battled many lung issues throughout her life, which ended with COPD.
Jackie was born to Gilbert and Beatrice (Hetzel) Brettner in St.Paul, MN; she graduated from Washington High school in 1961. Jackie grew up and resided in St Paul, MN until she settled in WI with husband Robert H. Carlson to raise their 3 children, Michelle Kozitza, Corey (Linda) Carlson, Marnie (Justin) Bergmann.
Jackie worked for Polk County Zoning for 31 years, she made lots of friends and some (enemies) she loved her job and the people that she encountered! After retirement she put all of her energy and love into her flowers, birds, fishing, camping, Christmas decorating and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jackie sold her house in Centuria in 2016, it became too much upkeep as her health declined, she moved in with her daughter Marnie and son in law, Justin and started living the (good) life, no more cooking, cleaning, or worrying. She had a perfect view of the back yard with multiple bird feeders. Her favorite bird was the beautiful red cardinal, which appeared chirping outside her bedroom window on an empty bird feeder within seconds of her passing.
She will be missed terribly by all! But we know she is breathing easy and spreading much joy and laughs in heaven.
Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Beatrice Brettner, brother, William, sister, Mary, husband, Robert Carlson. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Kozitza, son, Corey (Linda) Carlson, daughter, Marnie (Justin) Bergmann, grandchildren: Dalton Schmidt, Chase Carlson, Kieler Carlson, Hayden Carlson, Mack Carlson, Bailey (Andrew) Larson, Erica Bergmann, Garett Bergmann, Bennett Bergmann, Great grandchildren, Owen and Hudsyn. Nieces, Katrina (Andy) Grosshuesch, Mara (Erik) Schilling, Nephews, Michael Howell, Brett Plaster, Daniel Brettner, Great nieces, Kylie, Somara, Arianna, and Juniper
Jackie’s family will greet visitors for a celebration of life on Sunday, April 11th from 12pm-4pm at Justin and Marnie Bergmanns residence- 1520 180th street Centuria, WI 54824. Any questions please call 715-222-0910.
The Kolstad Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
