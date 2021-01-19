Imogene Marilyn Curtis, “Imo”, age 89, passed away on January 13, 2021 at Willow Ridge Health care in Amery, Wisconsin. She was born on April 19, 1931 in Deronda, Wisconsin to John and Myrtle Beckon. She married Glen T. Curtis, “Sarge”, on September 2, 1951.
She is survived by brothers John Beckon, Jr (Diane), Craig Beckon (Vicki) and sister LaDonna Clark. She had three children, Gerri Werle (Neal), Steven Curtis (Vicky), and Jodi Gorres (Tom), four grandchildren, Jason Werle (Kelly), Jamie Werle (Naomi), Kameron Gorres and Kaci Gorres, and five great grandchildren, Alexis, Jacee, Jadyn, Nolan and McCoy.
Imo was a business partner operating Port Valhalla Supper Club and Campground (former ally known as The Last Resort) in Amery, Wisconsin until 1988. She also owned A+ Amery Storage in Amery, Wisconsin through 2017. During her career she provided home health care for Indianhead Home Healthcare.
Imo was a vivacious, hard working woman with a good sense of humor. She loved time spent with family and friends, dancing, cooking, gardening and taking her vitamins.
Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, Glen T. Curtis, “Sarge”, parents, John and Myrtle Beckon, nephew, Aaron Beckon, great grandson, Grant Werle and special friend, Courtney Kuckler.
The family sincerely appreciates all the condolences received through email, phone, text and FaceTime during this pandemic. May God bless you and your health.
A private family graveside service was held at Wayside Cemetery in Barron, WI. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.