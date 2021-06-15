Hunter K. Daigle, 28, passed away May 7, 2021 in Abilene, TX. He was born in Huntsville, AL to parents, Tom and Debra Daigle. He lived in many places growing up; Murfreesboro, TN, Draper, Utah, Evans, GA, and Katy, TX where he graduated from Seven Lakes High School. He was a talented athlete and enjoyed playing soccer, both for the school and travel teams, skiing, hiking, running track and cross country. After high school he attended Texas State University in San Marcos, TX where he played Quidditch.
Hunter joined the United States Air Force to serve our country in 2015. He served on deployments to Germany and Afghanistan and was currently stationed at Dyess, AFB in Abilene, TX.
Hunter enjoyed reading, gaming, and being with friends. He was quiet and a little shy, but you could always tell when he was excited about something because he became a chatterbox.
He is survived by his loving parents, Tom and Debra Daigle; his brother, Ryan Daigle; Maternal grandmother, Helen Jorgenson; his aunts, Jerri Jorgenson, Carol Burke and Loretha Harrah; his uncles, Jay (Kathy) Jorgenson, Jon (Val) Jorgenson, Henry (Jennifer) Daigle, Albert Daigle; and many cousins and friends. Hunter was blessed with Godparents, Rich Carlton and Jay and Jerri Jorgenson.
Many tears have been shed, the reason not for us to know why he was taken from us too soon.
Love you always Hunter, your loving family.
Memorial donations in Hunter’s honor are encouraged to the Wounded Warrior Project at http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or by mail at 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
