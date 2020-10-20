Howard Leroy Knutson

Howard Knutson passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2020. He was 91 years old. Howard was borne on September 30, 1928 in Amery to Marinus Nels Knutson and Violet (Sigsworth) Knutson.
Howard met the love of his life, Gayle Marie Ridihalgh, in the summer of 1949 while Gayle was working as a waitress in the Amery Hotel and he Howard and Gayle were married on November 17, 1950 at the home of Pastor O.P. Medenwald in Amery. Delores and Warren Marquand and Helen and Howard Aronson served as witnesses. Pastor O.P. Medenwald officiated.
Howard served in the Army Airborne 101 Division for 4 years. After his service in the Army Howard and Gayle returned to Amery. Howard and Gayle purchased their home on Tower Street in Amery back in 1950, where they lived for 70 years and where he passed away, as was his wish. Howard and Gayle had 3 sons; Bradley Knutson, Robert (Linda) Knutson and Bruce (Rana) Knutson.
Rana and Bruce had to change their wedding day, because Howard had to go hunting.
Howard worked for the city of Amery for 42 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, building household projects, fixing small motors and complaining about politics.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents, his wife and 3 siblings. He is survived by his 3 sons; Bradley Knutson, Robert (Linda) Knutson and Bruce (Rana) Knutson. Grandchildren; Chad Knutson, Kristi Powell, Ryan Knutson, Ellie Knutson and Howard Knutson. Great grandchildren, Ava, Sophie, McKenzie and Jacob.
