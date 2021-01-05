Herbert “Herbie” Lee, age 87 of Prairie Farm, WI passed away at the Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Herbert was born on July 10, 1933 to Helmer and Inga (Haugen) Lee in Prairie Farm and was baptized on October 5, 1933. He attended school in Barron County and was a dairy farmer most of his life. Herbert was preceded in death by his parents and brother Howard Lee. He is survived by extended family and friends.
Funeral services will take place at 1:00 on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI. A visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place following the service at Akers Cemetery in Prairie Farm. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
