Salem OR–Helen Arlene Shafer (Espe/Pederstuen), age 87, formerly of Clear Lake WI, died on September 17, 2020.
Accepting the loss of your mother is challenging. At your conception she begins a lifelong process of creating you, nurturing you, and pushing you into the world. All her resources are at your disposal and this will be true throughout your life - often outside of your awareness.
After her last breath, her sacrifices remain and guide us in ways we can’t begin to comprehend.
Helen was 100% Norwegian and had that dry, self-deprecating sense of humor. Her life was filled with children, pets, love, happiness, and sorrow at times.
Mom, thank you giving us life and showing us how that life should be lived.
“Your absence has gone through us like thread through a needle. Everything we do is stitched with its color.” W.S. MERWIN,
During her school years in Portland Oregon Helen, made frequent trips to Wisconsin with her mother to visit family. She enjoyed the rural dairy farm-life of her cousins and remembers listening to the adults speaking primarily Norwegian. It was the last trip where she attended at dance and met Jim Shafer and they were married within a year. Jim was transferred to Buena Park CA and the family of 5 lived in Anaheim CA for 6-7 years. After Jim’s death, the family moved to Helen’s beloved Wisconsin, where she resided in Clear Lake until 19?? at which time she returned to Oregon with her daughter Kathi.
Helen worked as a bank teller most of her life in nearly every place of residence.
Passions: Her children, great-grandson James, pets, animals in general, the Oregon coast, books, old movies.
When she retired from US Bank in ???? she realized a life-long dream of living on the Oregon coast.
She lived with her son Mike in Salem for the last two years of her life and enjoyed watching the wildlife right outside her window.
