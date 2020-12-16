Helen A. Beestman, went to be with her Savior, Jesus, on December 11, 2020. She was born in Jewett, Wisconsin, Stanton township (near New Richmond) on July 17, 1929, to Evar and Alma (nee Larson) Hillestad. After attending Lowland Country School, she went on to River Falls State Teachers’ College and taught at Roddis, Carr Creek and Oakdale. Later, she would long-term and substitute teach in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Clear Lake, Wisconsin. Through her many decades, she would lovingly recall her “kids” and their families, keeping track of a great number of the students from almost every class she ever taught. Helen was a humble and devout Christian who lived her faith and would see people through God’s eyes.
Helen was married to Lester Beestman on July 26, 1952. They began their family, then moved to Reeve in 1955. The family moved to Lone Pine Dairy in California, then to Minneapolis before resettling in Reeve to raise their eight children and a large herd of dairy cattle. Helen was an active member of Reeve Evangelical Free Church- volunteering, praying and caring for so many dear people in her church family. Helen and Lester retired to Amery and were able to enjoy a memorable trip to Norway, homeland of her ancestors. Helen enjoyed numerous bus trips, family trips, local events and other opportunities to meet and talk to people. Her children and grandchildren remember her patience and love while baking, cooking, doing puzzles/crosswords/Sudoku/and many other projects. As a grandmother she took a hot air balloon ride, would go swimming, on boat rides or slide down bumpy sliding hills as well as other adventures. She read the Bible, especially Psalms, and local newspapers, often clipping out humorous items, recipes, tips she felt would help someone or articles about people that she thought they would enjoy. She especially enjoyed good Ole and Lena jokes, complete with accents. Her interests were diverse, she could recall information and history on a wide range of subjects, adding further interest and depth to many topics.
Helen was treasured by her family, had an unbelievable memory of and for people and a great capacity to listen and make people feel encouraged. She will be dearly missed as God greets her lovingly. Matthew 25:21 - Well done, good and faithful servant.
The family is grateful for the kindnesses, compassion and prayers extended to Helen by our “extended family” at Reeve Evangelical Free Church, and staff at Golden Age Manor, Amery Wound Healing Center and Amery Hospital. So many people helped to make this very difficult time bearable due to their added efforts and loving care. We are blessed.
Missing her Loving Kindness and Faithful Prayers are: sons and daughters, Judy Beestman, Fay (Mark)Anderson, Alan (JoDee) Beestman, Nancy (Kevin) Olson, Paul Beestman and Gary (Kimberly) Beestman; grandchildren, Tyler (Rachel) Tietyen, Rachel (Steven) Flammini, Michael (Jenna) Anderson, Rebekah (Joshua) Lindner, Chris (Amanda) Beestman, Joseph Beestman, Isaac (Katey) Beestman, Nathan (Jayna) Olson, Nick Olson, Joshua Olson, Jesse Olson, Kayla Olson, Axel Beestman and Greta Beestman; great grandchildren, Emma and Anders Flammini, Lorelai and Caroline Anderson, Finley Lindner, Brandon, Charlie, Hunter and Gunner Beestman, Josephine, Cora, Evelyn and David Engesether, Brynlee, Bryar and Rydlee Wiste, Elin and Bridget Olson; son-in-law, Jan Tietyen; and many precious relatives and friends.
Preceded in Death by her husband, Lester Beestman; children, Jane Tietyen and David Beestma; parents, Evar and Alma Hillestad; siblings, Albert, Gilbert, Earl, Roy and Kenneth Hillestad.
Due to the pandemic, a private funeral will be held for the immediate family. A video will be linked on the Reeve Evangelical Free Church, Clear Lake, Wisconsin 54005 website http://www.reevechurch.org. A visitation for Helen will be on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 3 –7 pm at the Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake. The family understands if you are unable to attend the visitation. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to send a card or memorial, you can send it to: Helen Beestman family, P.O. Box 331, Clear Lake, Wisconsin 54005.
