(May 24, 1962 ~ October 8, 2020)
Heidi was born in Sandstone, MN to Beverly (Wyandt) Sawatzke and Ronald Sawatzke. She was raised in the Finlayson and Sandstone areas. Early in her adult years she lived in the Phoenix area but found herself back here in no time.
She met her husband Jerrie while they were both back in the area and just celebrated 31 years of marriage in April of this year. Those two were a match that went beyond perfect. And as sad as it that we lost two people there is a comfort knowing they are together and neither needed to navigate life without the other.
Heidi will be greatly missed by many friends and family. She always enjoyed drawing and knitting. Her dogs and cats were also a huge part of her life. Heidi and Jerrie had so many people in the Clayton area that meant the world to them. And she always had a place in her heart for her brother in law Tom.
Heidi passed away tragically on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in a car accident in rural Polk County, WI. A few hours later this same accident took her husband Jerrie LaPage.
She is survived by her brother Douglas of Finlayson, MN, sister Shelly Goodman (Dave) of Lone Tree, CO, stepdad, Richard Hoadley, and her extended family of step-brothers and sisters, Cindy, Cass, Craig, Chris, Caroline, Katie. She was preceded in death by her Mother Beverly, her Father Ron, and Brother Todd. She is also survived by her brother in law Tom LaPage and nephews Chris and Tom.
Blessed be her memory.
Visitation will be Friday, October 23rd from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Methven Funeral home in Sandstone. Memorial will be Saturday, October 24th at Noon at the Clayton Fire Department in Wisconsin. Burial will be Sunday, October 25th TBA at Spring Park Cemetery, Sandstone, MN.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral Home, Sandstone, MN.
