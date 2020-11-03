Heather Lee Willamson, age 20 of Centuria, WI passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 30, 2020.
A heart of gold stopped beating, two willing hands at rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.
Heather was born on May 10, 2000 in St Croix Falls, WI. She is the daughter of Phil and Angela Williamson. Heather graduated High school in 2018, and worked a number of jobs around the area but most of all was a natural caretaker, and fantastic sister. Heather loved spending time with her family. She loved time spent with her parents, siblings and friends. She has always had a special love for animals and adored her dog Chloe. She shared in her family's passion for vehicles, especially collector cars. Heather had a huge heart and a lust for life. She always had a beautiful smile and a twinkle in her bright blue eyes. Heather is preceded in death by her Great Grandparents Vincent and Mary Ann Welu, Dale Hegge, Phil Mevissen, Bill Deiss, and Grandparent Roy Diess. She is survived by her Great Grandparents Barb, Janice, and Shirley, Grandparents Bonnie, Vern, Darla, and Earl, her parents Angela and Phil, her siblings Gavin, Trevor, Vincent, and Veda, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, friends and extended family members who will make sure her memory will never be forgotten. Heather will forever live on in our hearts. Funeral services for Heather will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Osceola Community Church, 2492 Education Ave., Osceola, WI. A visitation will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Kahbakong Cemetery in Taylors Falls, MN. Pallbearers are Philip Williamson, Trevor Williamson, Earl Nick, Zack Briese, Steve Francis and Jerry Sanford. To sign on online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
