Harvey Edward Brown, 73, of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Harvey was born on June 2, 1947 in Stanley, Wisconsin the son of Ervin and Lucille (Lussenden) Brown.
As a child growing up his family spent most of their time in Stanley then Hayward, WI. He graduated from Hayward High School in 1965. His High School sports interests were football and baseball. After graduation he continued with a few different softball teams, he enjoyed bowling league for a while. Most of all Harvey enjoyed watching his sons and grandchildren in all their different sports.
In 1969 he married Lyn Hartman in Chippewa Falls, WI. To this union 2 children were born Matt in 1970 and Laura in 1972, they later divorced. He moved back to Hayward. In 1975 he moved to Hudson where he began his truck driving career. Due to health issues Harvey had to retire from driving dump truck. He then moved to Balsam Lake, WI, where his father and brother lived.
On June 9, 1079, he married Sara Bentley and to this union her children Tony and Tammy Bentley were added to his family. Sara and Harvey have been married for 41 years.
He worked for his dad at the welding ship his dad owned in Balsam Lake. He later bought the welding shop from his dad and had it for a few years.
Harvey’ trucking career really took off. He was a truck driver for 30 years.
After his retirement he found part-time trucking jobs. His las job was driving a van, picking up and delivering parts for Linemod in Balsam Lake.
Harvey was a very laid-back guy with a million jokes to tell. Nothing seemed to ruffle his feathers, as he would say. His personality was like a magnet, anywhere he went he drew people to him.
Harvey enjoyed deer hunting with his wife, family, and friends. He enjoyed fishing with his wife, and buddies, Tref, Denny, Dave Hraychuck, his nephew Kelly. He had many great trips up to Ashley, North Dakota and a few to Canada.
Harvey leaves to celebrate his memory: his wife, Sara Brown, Balsam Lake, WI; children: Matt (Irene) Brown, Oklahoma City, OK, Laura (George) Olsen, Chippewa Falls, WI; Tony Bentley, Danbury, WI and Tammy (Noe) Herrera, Balsam Lake, WI; 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, his in-laws, Gloria Brown, Bernice Chivers, Chuck (Kathy) Phillips and Kay (Markk) Shipley, also 2 nieces, 3 nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Lucille, brothers, Roger and Keith Brown, his niece, Wendy Vavre, daughter-in-law, Donna Bentley and brother-in-law, Bob Phillips.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Centuria. The service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home.
We will miss this easy going, loving, joke telling guy. His favorite says was “I don’t care.” His feathers were never ruffled.
The Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Centuria has been entrusted with arrangements.
