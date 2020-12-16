Harold O Bishop, age 91, of New Richmond WI passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 surrounded by family.
Harold was born October 13, 1929 in Hammond, WI to parents Russell and Marie (Ryan) Bishop. He was confirmed in the Lutheran church in Baldwin in 1944. He attended school in Hammond and graduated from Hammond High School in 1947. He attended WITC in Eau Claire. Harold married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Vier, on March 13, 1951. He joined the US Army in March 1951 stationed at Fort Leonardwood, MO until March, 1953. Harold and Dorothy had their first daughter, Cathy, in the spring of 1952. The family returned to live in Fridley, MN where Harold worked for the St. Paul Armory. A new position as bookkeeper for H. G. Stocker brought Harold and family to Osceola, WI in 1955. He later started his business Tin Man, Inc. in Center City, MN, which later moved to St Croix Falls, WI, with partner and friend Dave Carlson. Harold served as trustee on the Osceola Village Board for 19 years. Harold and Dorothy enjoyed many family trips with their daughters camping, fishing, and sightseeing around the US and Canada. The couple also traveled to Europe. He retired at an early age, but with his need to keep busy, he started doing accounting for small businesses in the area. He also began wintering in Phoenix, AZ. Harold was an active member of the Osceola United Methodist Church for decades. Harold and Dorothy moved to New Richmond, WI in 1994 where they transferred membership to the United Methodist Church there and volunteered for projects where needed. Harold’s hobbies included fishing, especially trips to Canada with friends and family, flying small planes with the Osceola Wild River Flying Club, woodworking, gardening, and sports. He was a man of many talents and could fix anything. Harold was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his family, relatives, and many friends. He loved telling stories, laughing, giving advice and sharing his wisdom to those who might listen. He mentored many people to share his knowledge of accounting and life. He was a devoted Husband, loving Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa. Harold often joked that his tombstone should read “He waited while they shopped!” because of many shopping trips with his wife and daughters where he would wait in the car or on a bench!
Harold is survived by his wife Dorothy of 69+ years, daughters Vicki (Jim) Palmer of Chisago City, MN, Sandra (Kevin) Westling of Mesa, AZ, Mary Cotch of Osceola, WI, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Jean (Allen) Snow, cousins, nieces, nephews, and Goddaughter Linda DeMoe.
Harold is preceded in death by his daughter Cathy, his parents Russell Bishop and Marie (Ryan) Bishop, sisters Pat Fleser and Ruth McCloskey.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 2 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 12:30 – 2 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Hammond Cemetery in Hammond, WI at a later date.
Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
