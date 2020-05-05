Harold J. Davis (Harry), 71, of Clayton, WI, left us on February 26, 2020, to be free after years of illness associated with Agent Orange. Harry was born on February 16, 1949, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Ross and Barbara Davis; the oldest of ten children. Throughout his childhood Harry lived in Pontiac, MI; Downing, WI; Connorsville, WI; Glenwood City, WI; and Star Prairie, WI.
Harry was a man of warm fuzzies with an infectious smile and contagious laughs. He had the ability to make everyone smile and laugh with his witty jokes and wacky t-shirts, even on their worst days. Harry was very proud to be a United States Marine. He served “just shy of” two tours of duty in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. During a leave, Harry was united in marriage to Roxanne Wells in October of 1969. Harry and Roxy were blessed with two children Teri Lynn and Jesse Davis.
Harry will be sorely missed by Roxanne Sutliff (husband John), son Jesse Davis (Nikki Andrews), granddaughter Teri Crosby, grandson Ian Crosby; fiancé Katie Wilcoxson and son Wyatt Wilcoxson; siblings: Suzie (Tim) Davis-Reuber, Chris Rathbun (Danny, deceased) Pat Davis, Debbie (Rick) Coats, Greg Davis (Lori Jo) and Mina Davis (Scott, deceased); along with many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Harry is preceded in death by his daughter Teri Lynn Davis, father Ross, mother Barbara; and siblings: Ed, Marsha and Tim.
A picnic will be held at noon on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the River Island Park in Star Prairie, Wisconsin.
Live music, food and water will be provided, as it was Harry's wish to thank everyone for “being a part of his day”.
Interment with Military Honors, date to be determined, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.