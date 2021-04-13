Gregory “Greg” Jay Jones, age 60, was born to Glen Sr. and Hazel Jones on March 10, 1961 in St. Croix Falls, WI. Raised by Irving and Janice Peterson, Greg passed away on April 6, 2021.
Greg went on to become a man of great character and unwavering fortitude. A graduate of Luck High School class of 1979, he also earned an Agriculture Degree from WITC-Rice Lake. A hard worker and man of many trades, Greg succeeded at everything he put his mind too, including successfully running two of his very own businesses.
Greg was a kind man and proud father and grandfather, who enjoyed throwing darts, woodworking, and the company of family and friends.
An avid sports fan, Greg’s love for sports expanded the map but the Wisconsin Badgers held a special place in his heart.
Greg is survived by his family, brothers: Glen Jones Jr., Gene Jones, and Gary Jones; his sisters: Glenda Hanson and Gail Torgerson; Sons: Dareck Juleff and Joey Jones; his grandchildren, nieces and nephews and any who choose to carry on his memory.
A celebration of Greg’s life will be held from 4 to 8 pm on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A time of sharing will start at 7 pm. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
“The song is ended but the melody lingers on” - Irving Berlin
