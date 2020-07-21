Grace Moore

Grace Lorraine Barrett was born February 23, 1928 in a farmhouse south of Turtle Lake, WI. She was the middle child of Albert and Margaret (Rae) Barrett. She was baptized and confirmed in the United Brethren Church in Turtle Lake. She attended Sunny Brook Elementary and Turtle Lake High School until 10th grade when she transferred to Barron. Grace graduated from Barron High School in 1945. After school, Grace worked in the bank in Barron. She started dating a long time family friend, Meredith Moore when he came home from service. On September 1, 1947, Grace and Meredith were married in the First Methodist Church in Barron, WI. Grace worked in banks again in both Madison, WI and Ames, IA while Meredith attended undergraduate and veterinary school. After vet school, they moved to Medford, WI briefly before settling in Clear Lake in 1955. Meredith and Grace started a veterinary practice and built a house on the edge of town. Grace ran the business side of the vet practice until it was sold in 1977. Grace and Meredith raised 5 children - Laurie, Bruce, Scott, Connie, and Kathy. They were involved in all kids activities from school music and athletics, to ballgames in the church yard, to bottle feeding the lambs for 4H. Grace's door was always open and the coffee pot was always on. Family and friends would stop in for coffee, cookies, a snickers bar, conversation, or song. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hosting parties, and having large family meals. Grace was a woman of strong faith and she was active in the United Methodist Church for 65 years, including church board, finance director, choir director, UMW, and she received the UMW Special Mission Recognition award in 2002. Grace loved to sing and she shared her gift of music with all who knew her. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines chorus and Echo Aires barbershop quartet. Grace was a lifetime learner. Grace's interests include music, investments, real estate, property management, flowers, gardening, canning, sewing, needle point, knitting and crocheting, home design and politics. Later in life, Grace became a long term caregiver to Meredith, her loving husband of 61 years. Grace moved to the Ridgeview apartments in 2006. At the young age of 91, Grace took on a new adventure and moved to assisted living in MN where she met new friends and continued to share her love of music. Grace had a special way of touching people's lives and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Grace is preceded in death by husband, Meredith Moore, daughter and son-in-law Connie and Daniel King, parents Albert and Margaret (Rae) Barrett, siblings Marjorie (Stephen) Shortess, Violet (Glenn) Moore, Gladys (Richard) Benson, Wayne (Norma) Barrett
Grace is survived by daughters and sons: Laurie Moore - Minneapolis, MN, Bruce (Helen) Moore - Clear Lake, WI, Scott Moore - Hudson, WI, Kathy (Jill) Moore - Savage, MN; grandchildren: Jessica (Chris) Fredericks - Clayton, WI, Jennifer (Tom) Bergmann - Clayton, WI, Jordan (Ed) Reiter - Chippewa Falls, WI, John Moore - Maple Grove, MN, Megan (Brandon) Hacker - Maple Grove, MN, Kristen (Justin) Loeper - New Berlin, WI, Andrew (Allie) King - Madison, WI, Eddie Hoover - Savage, MN, Shawna (Brian) Blazer - Hudson, WI, Tosha Belisle-Bradley - Hendersonville, NC, Chad (Colette) Bradley - Hendersonville, NC, Scott (Casey) Bradley - Mills River, NC, Caitlyn (Austin) Nelson - Angier, NC; 20 great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Interment will be a private interment at the Clear Lake Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, Grace's family has decided to postpone a celebration of life until we can safely gather together. Memorials may be sent to Kathy at 4338 N. River Run, Savage, MN 55378.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
