Grace Elaine Johnson, age 89, of Worthington, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born January 4, 1931, in Wauwatosa, WI, to Arthur and Dorothy (Blosmoe) Semm. She graduated from New Richmond High School, in Wisconsin, in 1949. Grace then moved to St. Paul where she worked at various places.
Grace married Gerald Johnson on March 11, 1950, in Ashland, WI. The couple lived in Washburn, WI. From 1957 to 1970, they lived in various cities including Fond Du Lac, WI, Huron, SD, Watertown, SD and Mason City, IA. They moved to Worthington in 1970.
She was a faithful believer and testimony for the Lord to her entire family. She enjoyed wintering in Florida.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Sandy Johnson-Frayseth, Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren, Gretchen & Grant Frayseth; and Joshua, Elaine & Benjamin Stanley; and three great-grandchildren, Violet Grace, Toren Gideon and Avaleenah Grace.
She preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald on May 16, 2020; two daughters, Sharon Johnson and Cynthia Stanley;
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Boy’s Ranch.
Visitation will be from 4-6 pm Thursday at the Dingmann Funeral Home in Worthington and also one hour before the service at the funeral home on Friday. Funeral will be 10 am Friday at the Dingmann Funeral Home, in Worthington, officiated by Pastor John Nau. Burial will be in the Worthington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
To live stream the funeral and graveside service please visit http://www.facebook.com/DingmannFH
To view an online obituary, sign a virtual register book, or order flowers, please visit www.dingmannandsons.com
