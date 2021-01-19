Gordon Johnson passed away at his home after a short battle with leukemia on January 16, 2021, at 10:50 P.M. surrounded by family.
He was born March 24th, 1945 to Walter Lee and Margaret Johnson in Grand Rapids, MN. When he was 5 his family moved to Centuria, WI. Gordon married Jean Moore at Assembly of God Church in Luck, WI on October 19th, 1965. They were married for 55 years and together they raised four children.
Gordon graduated from Unity High School in 1963. After graduation, he was drafted to serve in the Army. He was stationed in Vietnam in the 101st Airborne Division and served for 2 years. He worked at several different jobs before settling at Andersen Windows for 28 years before retiring. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife Jean, 4-wheeling, meeting new friends and playing cards. Gordon also loved riding horse, fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time with all of his family. Gordon was full of life and loved to have fun and play jokes on anyone he could. He had a special place in his heart for all his grandkids, especially picking on his granddaughter Kallie.
He is survived by his wife Jean; children, Sherry (Stacy) Andersen of Amery, WI; Thomas of Amery, WI; Tony of Cushing, WI; and Russell (Liz) of St. Croix Falls; grandchildren, Kallie; Casey; Cole and Steven; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Adeline; sister, Geraldine (Russell) Kelch; grand-dogs Cooper and Bruno; many special brother/sister-in-law’s, nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Margaret; brothers, Richard, Donald, Gerald, and Norman; sisters, Evelyn (Jean) and Doris.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the American Legion in St. Croix Falls, WI (807 E. Pine Street). Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
