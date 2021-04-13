On Saturday, April 10, 2021, Glen Getschel passed away peacefully at home, after a battle with kidney disease. He was 78 years old.
Glen was born on May 26, 1942 in Amery, WI. He was an only child born to Fred Getschel and Dorothy (McKenzie) Getschel. He was raised in St. Croix Falls and graduated from St. Croix high school in 1960. Glen was united in marriage to Beverly Bance on August 7, 1961. To that union 3 children were born, Laurie, Mari, and Allen. For much of his career he worked at Doboy, developing high speed packaging machines. In 1983 he started Aqua Tool and Stamp, inventing the first silicone skirt; he forever changed the fishing industry. An avid fisherman and hunter, he travelled the nation in pursuit of bass in Texas, steelhead in Washington, and tarpon in Florida. Tournament fishing in both local and regional events he experienced much success. He was known for his quick wit, unfiltered opinions and loved to tell stories of hunting and fishing adventures to family and friends.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Beverly; daughter Laurie (David) Wulff, New Brighton, MN; daughter Mari (David Gallogly), St. Paul Park and son Allen (Anne) Getschel, New Richmond, WI; along with 11 Grandchildren, Emily, Mark, Michael, Andrew, Tyler, Ben, Tia, Jeffrie, Jenn, Breanna and Gracie and 7 Great Grandchildren, Alivia, Oscar, Nolan, Cullen, Maya, Delila and Tabatha.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Balsam Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am prior to the service at the church with lunch following the service. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit ww.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
