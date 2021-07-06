Gerald Keith Hardina passed away Monday July 5th at his home. He was born on December 1, 1945 to Emil and Francis 'Bernice' (Armstrong) Hardina.
Jerry, or Butch, as his friends called him, graduated from Turtle Lake High School. Jerry was a conference champion wrestler and made several life long friends.
He attended Polk County Teachers College and then earned his degree in education at UW River Falls.
Jerry met Sandy Tendrup during his time at college and they married on June 25th, 1966. He taught in Grantsburg for 3 years before returning to farm life. He continued to farm until his death. He was Chairman of the Beaver Town Board for 12 years and also served as a Polk County Supervisor. He loved hunting and sharing this love with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed playing volleyball in his younger years and formed a tight circle of friends. He was on many trap teams over the course of his life, but was especially proud last year to be part of the team that beat a team that had not lost in 18 years. He valued his friends, his family and his faith. He was a man that would always help when called upon, he could fix anything or at least "Jerry rig" it to make it work. No one was turned away when they stopped for a cup of coffee or a tall cold one. Some knew him as a fierce competitor, a neighbor, or a friend. Others knew him as a fellow farmer, story teller or Yah Butch! His inner most circle called him husband, brother, dad, grampa and papa. We will forever miss his smile and his laughter, and most of all, his love.
Gerald is survived by his wife: Sandra; children: Robert (Cindy) Hardina, Dan Hardina, Karen (Mike) Jenkinson, and Allen (Angie) Hardina. Nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; brother: Larry (Loretta) Hardina; sister; Carol Williams and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Francis 'Bernice' Hardina and grandson Alex Lehman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family farm on Saturday July 10th from 2-5 PM.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.
