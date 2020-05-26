Gerald “Jerry” F. Johnson, age 96, of Worthington, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born November 11, 1923, in Dunn County, WI, to Chris and Leontina (Nelson) Johnson. Jerry graduated from Siren High School, in Siren, WI, in 1941. He served his country from 1943 to 1946 in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Jerry married Grace Semm on March 11, 1950, in Ashland, WI. The couple lived in Washburn, WI where Gerald worked for the Chicago-Northwestern Railroad. From 1957 to 1970, they lived in various cities including Fond Du Lac, WI, Huron, SD, Watertown, SD and Mason City, IA. They moved to Worthington in 1970. Gerald retired in 1983; and the couple enjoyed wintering in Florida.
He was a faithful believer and testimony for the Lord to his entire family. Jerry was a member of the RSVP, Mobile Missionary and the Gideon’s International. He enjoyed the outdoors and teaching his loved ones to fish. Jerry and Grace traveled and worked with Mobile Missionary Assistance Program throughout the southwest for ten years.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Grace Johnson, Worthington; daughter, Sandy Johnson-Frayseth, Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren, Gretchen & Grant Frayseth; and Joshua, Elaine & Benjamin Stanley; and three great-grandchildren, Violet Grace, Toren Gideon and Avaleenah Grace.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Sharon Johnson and Cynthia Stanley; two sisters, Pearl Erickson & Gladys Slipher; and three brothers, Vernon, Arnold & Leonard Johnson.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 pm Wednesday at the Dingmann Funeral Home in Worthington. Funeral will be 2 pm Wednesday at the Dingmann Funeral Home officiated by Pastor John Nau. Burial will be in the Worthington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the Sanford Hospice for all of their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Nobles Co. Gideon’s.
To live stream the funeral and graveside service please visit http://www.facebook.com/DingmannFH
To view an online obituary, sign a virtual register book, or order flowers, please visit www.dingmannandsons.com
