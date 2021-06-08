Gerald ‘Jerry” E. Tempel, age 81 of Amery, WI passed away on May 30, 2021 at the Amery Hospital.
Jerry was born on April 2, 1940 in St. Paul, MN to Matthew and Johanna (Bjerling) Tempel. He grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Johnson High School in 1958. Jerry worked in equipment services at Northwest Airlines for 44 years. Jerry enjoyed fishing for a past time, especially fishing in Canada for many years catching many walleyes and northerns. Earlier in life he also liked hunting birds and deer.
Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray, Don, and Russell Tempel. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his sister, Leona Barnes; his children, Cindy (Paul) Gravink, Wendy (Jeff) Thompson; his bonus children, Scott (Jeanne) Adams, Donna (Curtis) Dunn, and Tim Adams; his grandchildren, Robert (Hayli) Gravink, Alex (Craig) Gravink, Bill (Cadra) Adams, Jenae Adams, Tanner (Anna) Olson and Cooper Dunn; his great grandchildren, Dane Adams, Maran Adams, Gracie Gravink, Keegen Gravink, Kendell Gravink and Kaiden Gravink as well as many wonderful relatives and very good friends.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation will take place from 10 to 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place following the service at 1:00 pm at the Balsam Lutheran Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
