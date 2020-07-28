George E. Bodenner

George Earle Bodenner, 92, passed away at his home on July 19, 2020. He was born on the family farm in Amery, Polk County, Wisconsin on Christmas Eve 1927. He enlisted in the Navy in 1945, serving in three wars: World War II, Korea, and Viet Nam. He commanded the Navy Recruiting District that includes Alabama, Mississippi, and Northwest Florida; worked with Military Sealift Command in Bremerhaven, Germany; and served on eight ships during his career. George was Captain of his last ship—one of the first in the Navy to include women as crew members—from which he retired as Lieutenant Commander. George proudly served his country for 32 years.
George and Doris loved Door County from the first time they visited. They moved to Sturgeon Bay in 1977, founded Door Peninsula Realty, and built a lifetime of enduring friendships.
George is survived by Doris, his wife of 63 years; daughter Rebecca Ann Bodenner (Alan Pyle) of Lansdale, PA; son Scott David Bodenner (Fabio Toblini) of Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren Georgia Claire Stewart (James) and Leilani Anne Pyle; and great-grandchildren Lucy and Henry Stewart. George was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Constance Bodenner, and brothers Lawrence, Leonard, Ralph, and Frank.
A memorial celebration of George’s life will be held at a later date. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations of Sturgeon Bay is in charge of arrangements.
