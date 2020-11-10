George Anastasios Sparages was born on February 11, 1925 in Cambridge, MA to Anastasios and Yanoula Sparages. He attended Rindge Tech High in Cambridge and graduated in 1943. He then joined the service in July of that same year. He attended pilot school at Michigan State College, and was later assigned to MacDill Army Air Force Base in Tampa, FL where he met his fellow crewmates. While in the service George and his crew were based in Knettishall, England and flew 25 missions over Germany in the B17 Flying Fortress the ‘Cicero Kid’. George was particularly proud of his sharp shooter medal and being a member of the ‘Lucky Bastard Club’ for flying and surviving 25 successful missions. After the war, he was honorably discharged in October 1945. Following his time in the service, he began working for various natural gas conversion companies which enabled him to travel the United States. While on one of these conversions George met his future wife, Sally in Marshfield, WI in the fall of 1960. They married on December 1, 1962. Work took them to Philadelphia, PA for a brief time. The birth of the couple’s daughter, Susan in 1963, brought them back to Wisconsin. George then took a job with the Wisconsin Gas Company, Amery office in 1964. He worked for the Wisconsin Gas Company for 29 years before retiring in 1993. He was also a member of the Amery Fire Dept. for 20 years. In 2012 George was part of the Honor Flight to Washington DC to view the World War II Memorial. He felt truly honored, and appreciated the amount of respect and gratitude he was given.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed family, fishing, tennis, racquetball and golf.
George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sally, his daughter Susan and her husband Bill of Norfolk, NE. Two grandchildren and their families: Brendan and Dee Westcott of Freemont, NE, and Kaitlyn and Cody Merchant of Norfolk, NE and two great grandchildren Kinsley Merchant and Harper Westcott. Other survivors include: brother Arthur Sparages of Chelmsford, MA, two brothers in laws: George Nonis of Oxford, MA and Clayton Carter of Excelsior, MN and numerous nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Bessie and Connie and brother, James.
George passed away peacefully on November 7th at 95 years of age.
A Celebration of Life for George will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. Interment with Military Honors will take place at 9 am on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred which the family will be designating to the local American Legion and VFW. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.