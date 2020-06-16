Gary Lenselink

Gary was born on September 2, 1940 in Clear Lake, Wisconsin to Norman and Gladys (Martin) Lenselink. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1958 and entered the U.S. Marine Corps. He later attended U.W. River Falls. In May of 1961 he married his high school classmate Caroline Benson. They began married life on his grandfather’s farm east of Reeve, Wisconsin. They later moved to River Falls, Wisconsin.
Gary and Carol spent nearly 40 years in River Falls where they raised their four sons. Gary worked for the City of River Falls for 20 years while also building a farmstead. He and Carol established a dairy farm that produced a herd of award-winning Registered Jersey cows. He was also involved in his community and church.
In 2001 Gary and Carol sold their farm and livestock and moved to a home on the Apple River where he continued to enjoy the rural life for another 20 years. He loved sitting on the deck watching the river and the wildlife go by. It is there that he passed away on June 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, his sons Andy, Dan (Terri), Mike, and Jim (Angela). He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren: Kevin (Sara), Colin, Emma, Allison, and Caleb. He is further survived by his sisters Joan Murphy and Rita (Mel) Olson. He also leaves behind in-laws Gene (Karen) Benson, Denny (Mary Porter) Benson, Craig (Colleen) Benson, Dawn (Gary) Bendixen, and many relatives and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents Norman and Gladys, his infant sister Judy.
There will be a private burial for family in the Clear Lake Cemetery and a gathering to celebrate Gary’s life, later this summer.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.