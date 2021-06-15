Gary Lee Waalen, age 72 of Amery, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly at his home in Amery on June 4, 2021.
Gary was born on March 23, 1949 in Amery to Benton and Jeanette (Simonson) Waalen. After high school he served in the US Army for several years. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Benton and Jeanette Waalen.
He is survived by his cousins, Pamela (Dave) Cramlet of Amery; Richard (Susan) Simonson of Oregon, WI; Dianne (Harold) McCann of Stillwater, MN and Dawn (Dale) Peterson of Spooner, WI as well as other cousins and relatives.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Little Falls Cemetery in Alden Township, Wisconsin with Pastor Loren Teig officiating. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
