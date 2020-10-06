Gary Allyn Anderson, age 74, of Amery, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at home, after a long battle with cancer.
Gary was born on May 13, 1946 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Reuben and Fern (Carlson) Anderson. He lived there until the passing of his father, at the age of two. His mother remarried Clarence Anderson, who had a farm west of Siren, Wisconsin, and that is where Gary was raised. He attended Siren Schools all 12 years and graduated from Siren High School in 1964. He moved to Shoreview, Minnesota after graduation and got a job at Honey Well in Arden Hills, Minnesota. On May 11, 1968 he married Theresa Marie Finch and they lived in Circle Pines, Minnesota. They were married 52 years, and to this union 4 sons were born. In 1974 they moved to a farm, west of Siren, and in 1982 they moved to Amery, Wisconsin, where they still reside. Gary worked as a truck driver for Equity Coop (Gold Star Coop and Countryside Coop) and retired in 2004. Gary joined the Amery Fire Department in 1991 and retired, after 25 years, in 2016. Gary was immensely proud to be a part of the Amery Fire Department. In his free time, he loved to spend time with his sons hunting, fishing, as a family they camped and rode their ATVs. He enjoyed playing church softball. One of his favorite hobbies was collecting toy tractors and implements and setting up toy farm displays at a couple of the local FFA Farm Toy Shows, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and he had a passion for animals, especially dogs.
Gary is survived by his wife Theresa “Terri”; four sons - Todd Anderson, Chris (Nancy) Anderson, Jeff (Susan) Anderson and Scott Anderson; 5 grandchildren: Jacob (Chris), Alexis (Scott), Jocelyn, Garrett and Mariah (Jeff) and his brother Dallas Anderson.
A Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at East Lincoln Alliance Church in Amery, Wisconsin with Pastor Randy Schussman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 – 7PM on Wednesday at the Williamson-White Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will take place at the Amery Cemetery immediately following the service.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
