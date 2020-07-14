Garnett Alexia Westerberg, age 93 of Amery, WI passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home at Evergreen Village in Amery.
Garnett was born on February 22, 1927 in Ubet, Wisconsin to Herbert and Lillie (Johnson) Eastland. She grew up in the Ubet area and attended and graduated from St. Croix Falls High School. After high school she worked for a short period of time at Honeywell. She met her husband, Arden, when he came to the Twin Cities to be inducted to serve in the Army during WWII. They hit it off, and after he returned from the service they were married on February 22, 1947. They made their home in Iowa where they farmed and in 1953 moved to Wisconsin, where they farmed in Black Brook Township. Garnett was an avid reader and enjoyed books, magazines, cross word puzzles and dominoes. She embraced technology, e-books, smart TV and browsing Amazon. She was a member of the Clear Lake VFW Auxiliary, and enjoyed sharing her talents with residents at Golden Age Manor and Evergreen Village. Garnett was an excellent seamstress, taking up quilting in 2001, which led to numerous quilts for grand and great grandchildren, as well as larger projects made to give as wedding gifts. Fresh baked goods were readily available for unexpected visitors to enjoy with coffee, and at Christmas time her baked goods, i.e. rosettes and cookies, were often given as gifts. She liked creating monthly birthday cakes for the residents and special friends at Evergreen Village. Garnett also took great pride in her penmanship.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arden, infant daughter, Maxine Carol, and sisters, Wanda Tandberg and Janice Peterson. Garnett is survived by her children, Douglas (Carol) Yelm of Washington; Susan (Roland) Jussila of Floodwood, MN; Patricia Mayfield of Mt. Pleasant, MI; Sally (Jerry) Dressler of Ashley, IL; and Arlyn (Leona) Westerberg of Amery, WI; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, a sister, Mavis Culver and brother in law, Martin Tandberg.
Graveside services for Garnett will take place at 12 noon on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Clear Lake Cemetery. A visitation for Garnett will take place at the Williamson-White Funeral Home from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Please be mindful of social distancing and wearing masks.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Amery Food Shelf, PBS or Adoray Hospice. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Amery.
