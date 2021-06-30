Franklin “Frank” R. Adams, age 87, passed away peacefully on March 18th surrounded by his immediate family. Frank was born March 22, 1933 at home in Amery WI, first child of W. Harry Adams and Rose (Aronson) Adams. He attended Amery High where he enjoyed band and football. Upon graduation he was accepted at the University of Wisconsin earning a degree in Chemical Metallurgical Engineering. Here he met his wife to be Marilyn. Sharing a love of big band music and dancing, they soon married and moved east where he began working for Bessemer Nuclear Labs in Pennsylvania. Within two years he was hired by GE in Eastlake, Ohio and began a 40- year career which eventually took him to India and Korea on special assignments. He was always known as an excellent problem solver who persisted until he found the answer.
Growing up in Amery, Frank developed a great love of the outdoors and an amazing sense of community. His father passed on a passion for hunting and fishing, taking his boys on trout fishing expeditions throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Banff Canada. Frank never missed a chance to play hockey with his fun-loving brother Harry Jr. Many childhood adventures included scouting, once catching his pup tent on fire with best friend Jerry Friday. Another exciting mishap occurred when he was asked to give driving lessons to an older school- teacher so she could buy a car from his Dad’s dealership. His one and done Driver’s Ed. day ended when she accelerated backwards over a wood pile and then hit the side of her garage.
Frank loved to spend time with his family and friends. As a devoted ‘Badger fan’ he was quick to call when his beloved University of Wisconsin team won the game! He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and sailboat racing at Mentor Harbor Yacht Club. His passion for golf never waned. A few months before passing, he hit the perfect drive on an outing with his son Curtis. When asked if he wanted to hit another ball he replied “No, that drive was perfect. I will never hit another like it. Let’s end on a high note”.
He was the devoted husband of Marilyn Adams; loving father of Leslie Treece (Steve)- Denver, NC, and Curtis Adams (Olga) – London, England; proud grandfather of Lindsay Lesh (Johnathan), Catherine Adams and Morgan Adams; Great grandfather of Peter Lesh and Johnathan David Lesh; brother of Charlotte Walter and the late Harry Adams Jr., and beloved cousin of ‘Shirley girl’- Shirley Uricho. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
Frank will fondly be remembered as the “most positive person” we know. He loved to laugh and never met a stranger. All who knew him said he was a great friend who could always be counted on; a man committed to his community. Finally, near and dear to his heart was his love of the Lord and the Mentor Methodist Church Youth Group. In the summers, he loved to volunteer with their Youth Service project teaching young people how to use tools, and the importance of a great work ethic. Daily he shared joy and a cheerful spirit with everyone.
The family would like to express their eternal gratitude to his doctors and caregivers who took such amazing and loving care of Frank during his final illness.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Mentor Methodist Church, Youth Service Project, 8600 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060.
