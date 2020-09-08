Frances K. Hoff, born April 26, 1942, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family August 30, 2020.
She lived in Superior, WI and graduated there. Later in life, she moved to Amery, WI where she worked at Electricraft until she retired. She lived on her farm for many years and raised and sold rabbits as well. She loved to paint, color, play music and take the kids and grandkids to see the leaves changing when the seasons changed. She was the most loving, caring and understanding mother, grandmother and great grandmother one could ask for.
She leaves behind her dog, Sonny; daughter, Kathy Savoy (friend Wayne Rogers); two sons, Ron (Donna) Hoff and Dennis (Cathy) Hoff; grandchildren, Magen Savoy, Matt Savoy, Mike (Mary) Savoy, Tracey Hoff, Gaige Hoff, Kristin (Gene) Roatch, Randi and Tyler Kuettel; great grandchildren, Emmett and Austin Savoy-Mike, Nina, Jared and Alanna Savoy, Kaiden Hoff, Gunnar Hoff, Diana Kuettel, Tatum, Dillon and Destiny Roatch; and two brothers, Ron and Butch Austin.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Gladys Austin, father, Robert Austin and sister, Diane Gurkee.
