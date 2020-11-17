Evelyn Mae (Peterson) Thill, 93 died Wednesday evening, November 11, at the Hammond Heritage Center in Hammond, Wisconsin.
Evelyn was born in Arland, Wisconsin on May 9th, 1927 to Arnold and Laura (Gunderson) Peterson. Evelyn was one of 4 children who grew up on the family farm near Arland. In her youth she kept active with farm life, church, music, and sewing. Evelyn graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1946.
On June 24, 1961 she was united in marriage to Clarence Thill at Moon Lake church. Evelyn spent many of her years working as a CNA at various Health Care Centers in the area. After Clarence passed away, Evelyn moved to Baldwin where she was active as a volunteer in her community, the Baldwin Senior Center and supporter of Gethsemane Lutheran Church.
Evelyn is survived by her two daughters, Eve (Gary) Casper of Amery, Wisconsin, and Claire (Mike) Stoik of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Leslie Lodermeier of Balsam Lake, Glenda Coyer of Somerset, and Nick Stoik of Rice Lake Wisconsin; three great grandchildren, Tasha (Lodermeier) Camp of Baldwin, Matthew Lodermeier of Baldwin, Melissa Lodermeier of Balsam Lake and 1 great-great granddaughter, Elliana Camp of Baldwin.
Her siblings preceded her in death. Evelyn had a kind, giving spirit often caring for others before herself. From her volunteer work of teaching others about other cultures to her songs on the piano, to her paintings and sewing her own clothing and rugs. She will be deeply missed by all those who have had the honor to know her.
The family will hold a private service at the Moon Lake Cemetery near Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. The family would like to say special thanks to all the health care workers who cared for her during the final years at the Hammond Heritage Center. Heartfelt thanks for all you do. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
