Evelyn B. Halverson, age 92, passed away peacefully at the Christian Community Home of Osceola, WI on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
“Where there is great grief, there is great love.” Evelyn’s love was as contagious as her smile. She was a hard worker, an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and made many friends whom she all loved dearly. Evelyn was born July 2, 1929 to Herman and Ada (Rosenow) Kiekhoefer in Emerald, WI. She married Howard Halverson on January 29, 1948 and had five children. Evelyn is survived by three children, Yvonne (Bill) Monteith, Lyle (Ruth) Halverson, and Colleen (Craig) Benson; six grandchildren, Tami Halverson, Brian Barron, Jeremy Halverson, Matt (Chris) Halverson, Howie (Kelsey) Monteith, and Brenda Barron; six great-grandchildren, Ayanna, Logan, Alexis, Brett, Tanner, and Jaxson; four step-grandchildren and their families, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Howard; two babies, Helen and Ronald; and thirteen siblings, Fred, Albert, Estella, Carl, August, Florence, Edna, Herman, Grace, Glendetta, Sherman, Marcella, and Ernest.
Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond, WI. Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church in Somerset, WI. Also visitation one hour prior to Funeral at the church. Interment at Hillside Cemetery following Funeral Service.
CullenCrea Funeral Home. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.