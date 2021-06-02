Eldred “Ted” C. Miller, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He was born on January 3, 1944 to the late George & Lydia (Nordin) Miller in Litchfield, MN.
Ted grew up in Minneapolis, graduating from North Minneapolis High School. He proudly served in the United States Army before starting his career in sales. Ted lived for a time in Brainerd, MN, Tennessee, and Florida. He then settled in Amery, WI where he worked for Endevors as a driver. Ted had a great appreciation for the outdoors and would spend time watching wildlife as well as fishing. He loved cats and enjoyed cheering on his favorite sports teams. Ted was a member of First Lutheran Church.
Ted is survived by his children: Todd (Toni) Miller, Katie Eaton (Gary Pientka), grandchildren; Madison & Jack, sister: Frances Larson, special friend: Connie Madsen, many other relatives and friends.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents.
Services to be determined please check the website for updates.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Amery Humane Society.
To sign an online guest book please visit: www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
