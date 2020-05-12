Eldon Bradley Sanders, age 71 of Deer Park, WI passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from a chronic illness.
Eldon was born in Little Falls, MN on September 15, 1948 to Eldon D. Sanders and Viola (Venske) Sanders. Eldon graduated from Bell High School in California and soon after was drafted into the Army where he served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. Eldon was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader for Troop 131 in Osceola before moving to Amery where he quickly volunteered as Scout Master to Troop 146 in Amery. Along with donating time locally, he also held many district positions within Scouting. He was always known for organizing and participating in many camping, canoeing or hiking trips as well as just generally horsing around with the Scouts. Nothing made him more proud than helping a youth earn the rank of Eagle Scout including his son, Jeremy. As a Vietnam Veteran, Eldon devoted his life to the VFW as a 35 year member. He brought renewed life and energy to the VFW Post in Amery. Eldon served many positions in the VFW including Post Commander as well as District 10 Commander and various State positions. He has mentored many of those that are in these positions today. Eldon brought the “life of the party” to everything he did from family functions to community events. He was a generous giver to the community of Amery and always willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jeremy Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Todd and Mike; daughters, Theresa and Joana; daughter in law, Jessica; grandchildren, Donimic, Liam, Isabelle, Thomas, Lucas, Neeve, Ian, Grace, Samantha, Miriam and Samuel. He is also survived by his siblings, Jerry, Connie, DeNae, Allison and Shelly. Eldon leaves a legacy of humorous stories and will be fondly remembered by all that knew him. Those that have known Eldon frequently comment that they have “thoroughly enjoyed him.”
Friends and family are invited to attend a public service with Military Honors at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the site of the new Amery VFW Hall. (Big tank on Hwy 46 North of town). A private family interment will follow on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
