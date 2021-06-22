Elaine M. Norberg, age 84, of Prairie Farm, WI died Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at her home. She was born July 24th, 1936 to Archie & Ella (Solfest) Klevgard at Whitehall, WI. Elaine grew up in Bennett Valley, Gilmanton, WI on the Klevgard family farm. After graduating from school, she moved to Minneapolis & worked at a bank briefly, before returning home to help on the farm. On July 20th, 1957 she married Nathan Norberg. They lived in Mora, MN. She worked at the Bakery & Barb, Randy & Becky, their first three children, were born. In 1969, they moved to Clayton, WI. They completed their family with Brenda & Bonita. Nathan & Elaine later divorced. She was a stay at home mom & homemaker prior to beginning her career with Clayton School District in 1978, retiring in 2001. Family was her everything. She loved attending their many activities, especially the multiple trips to State VB & BB tournaments, baking & sharing a cup of coffee & conversation with many. She counted time spent with her siblings as precious time. Her greatest joy was her faith, family & friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents: Archie (1988) & Ella (1992), son: Ricky Allen (1965), brother: Laverne (Korean War), sisters: Lamay Norberg & Ruth Klevgard, brothers-in-law: Adriel Norberg & James Knudtson, niece: Debbie Norberg, nephew: Jason Klevgard & grandnephew: Sheldon Magsam. She is survived by her children: Barb (Darryl) Young, Randy (Cherie) Norberg, Becky (Jamie) Sebens, Brenda (Barry) Ketz & Bonita Norberg (Mike Gillis), grandsons: Brent (Tara) Young, Brandon (Erica) Norberg, Benjamin (Donielle) Norberg, Jeremy (Sharon), Brad (Tiffany) & Jake Heyer (Hannah Eckwall) & Tyler Ketz, granddaughters: Natasha (Scot) Singerhouse, Carissa Norberg (Alex De La Pina), Krystal (Collin) Driggs, Abbey (Clay) Dziekan, Cammie Ketz (Robert Bodsberg) & Kailey Ketz, great grandsons: Kooper Singerhouse, Stellan Young, Theodore Norberg, Michael Kurschinski, Kobe Heyer, Kayden & Caleb Driggs, great granddaughters: Selene Singerhouse (Erik Elliott), Riah (Austin) Readman, Chloe Singerhouse, Zanna Young, Riley, Hannah & Casey Norberg & Klara Peters, brothers: Duane (Antoinette) Klevgard of Richmond, VA & Jerome (Sharon) Klevgard of Gilmanton, WI, sisters: Mary Jane Knudtson of Osseo, WI & Beverley (Vern) Noggle of Eau Claire, WI, as well as many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, classmates, dear friends & especially her Clayton School family & friends! She was the “Clayton School Mom” for 20+ years.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26th at the Ridgeland Community Center in Ridgeland, WI with Perry Pearson & Travis Wagner officiating. Friends may call from 9-11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27th at the Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi, WI. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.
