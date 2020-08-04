Duane L. Fox, age 76 of Balsam Lake, WI passed away tragically July 31st as the result of an automobile accident.
Duane was born September 17th, 1943 to Dorothy and Lester Fox of Clear Lake, Wisconsin. Duane spent his early years growing up on a farm outside Clear Lake and later moved to Amery, where he was baptized at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Amery. He graduated from Amery High School in 1962. After graduation, he worked at Fabritech in Amery and attended Barber school in Eau Claire, graduating in 1968. He held a variety of careers including a route salesman for Folsom Bread out of Amery, and as a Realtor for Baker Land and Title. He most enjoyed, and was best known as the "Star Prairie Barber" where he owned and operated the Star Prairie Barber Shop for 23 years, until selling and retiring in 2009.
Duane married the love of his life, Joyce, August 6th, 1988. Through this marriage, he was also blessed with two sons; Joshua and Jacob and raised his family in Amery.
Duane enjoyed many various hobbies, including taking his family to car shows with his 1938 Chevy coupe and spending time at their cabin on Eagle Lake in Danbury. He also enjoyed spending time with his bear hunting family, taking many trips out West, riding Harley with Joyce, and trips to Sturgis. He loved being outdoors, cooking over an open wood fire, canning hot salsa and pickles, collecting a variety of things including gems and stones, which he made into beautiful jewelry. He was most recently given the nickname "The Rock Man" when he developed the lapidary at their retirement park in Texas. He thoroughly enjoyed his life and spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren. He and Joyce spent several years enjoying their retirement in both Arizona and Texas in the winter months.
Duane will forever be in the hearts of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and two sons Joshua (Molly) Fox of Roberts and Jacob (Ally) Fox of River Falls; grandchildren Ashlyn, Kendra, Mason and Parker, siblings Terry, Jane LaMere, Judy (Steve) Kallevang and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Lester Fox and brother in law John LaMere.
A visitation will be held Friday at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery from 4-7 p.m.; social distancing and face coverings are requested by the family. The family understands if you cannot attend due to the current pandemic, and appreciates your thoughts and prayers. An outdoor celebration his life will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Balsam Lake Pine Park. People attending please bring a chair and again maintain social distancing and masks. You may sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute at www.williamsonwhite.com. The Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation services assisted the family.
