Dr. Paul Hanson Satterlund

Paul Hanson Satterlund, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Amery Memory Care. Paul was born in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1924. He was the only child of a Norwegian descendant mother and a Swedish descendant father. At the age of 3, he grew up in Amery where his father was a dentist. Paul was a graduate of AHS, class of 1942.
He attended the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, for 2 years before enrolling in the accelerated V-12 Dental Program at Marquette University. During World War II, he joined the Navy and served as a dentist for 24 months. Paul spent eight months in San Diego, eight months on the island of Guam and eight months on a troop transport ship stationed near mainland China. He took the opportunity to take a month-long journey home on a ship, enabling him to visit Shanghai, Beijing, the Great Wall of China, Japan and Hawaii.
When he returned home, he joined his father’s dental practice. He genuinely enjoyed talking to his patients, knowing their families, and how they might be related to someone else that he knew. He retired in 1988 after practicing dentistry for 39 years.
In 1953 Paul married Shirley Farrar of Madison, Wisconsin. Paul was the patriarch of a large, close family of 5 children, 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. PH, as he was lovingly known by his family and friends, had a great sense of humor and loved telling stories and jokes. He enjoyed singing and was a sharp bridge player. PH enjoyed coffee with his buddies at the Amery Bakery, and was a regular at the Amery Fitness Center prior to Covid.
Paul was active in his community, serving a term as President of the Community Club. He was a member of the Lions Club and also active in his church. During retirement, he and Shirley traveled and in their later years have treasured and recounted many happy memories.
Paul had a wonderful, long life and is leaving behind his wife of 67 years and a large family that is as proud of him as he was of his family. He will be in our hearts forever.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his children, Shelley (Ben) Kyriagis, Lori (Randy) Pearson, Bonnie (Keith) Stubbendick, Dan (Linda) Satterlund, and Nancy (Doug) Larson; grandchildren, Bill and John (Allison), Jenny (Jim), Jessie (Rush), Carrie (Doug), and Suzanne, Erin (Tony), Katie (Nick), Joe (Alyson) and Maria, Meredith (Sean), Kristine (Jon), Laura and Connor, Drake (Jessica) and Bennett, and great grands: Ben, Max, Zack, Megan, Nilah, Tate, Cale, Blake, Beckett, Riley, Trey, Elise, Camille, Silvia, Aldo, Taylor, Morgan, James, Christian, Penelope, and Bastion.
Funeral services were held at 1:15 pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Congregational Church UCC in Amery. A visitation was held from 3 to 5 pm on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as from 12 noon to 1 pm on Sunday, May 2 at the funeral home prior to the service at the church. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
