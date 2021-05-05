Douglas Edward Flakne died peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2021. Doug Edward Flakne was born in Mahnomen, MN to Alfred & Clara (Hillstad) Flakne on May 24, 1943. He spent his childhood helping on the family farm and enjoying the outdoors. He attended high school in Gary, MN and graduated in 1961. Due to the passing of his father in the same year, he continued working the family farm with his brother Norlien Flakne. On June 15, 1968 he married the love of his life Virjean Ann Klava at the Cathederal of Immaculate Conception in Crookston, MN. This union produced 4 children of whom he raised to work hard, love each other, and love the land. He enjoyed farming and loving the community in Bejou, MN until 1999 when he and Virjean moved to Amery, Wisconsin. It was there where he enjoyed his grandchildren and eventually his retirement.
Doug is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Virjean and his children: Amy Flakne, Anita (Kelly) Padden, Renee Flakne, and Chad (Christina) Flakne. Doug is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Derek and Jared Shelby, Breck and Connor Padden, Broden and Lauren Flakne, and Reed Johnson. Doug is preceded in death by his parents, brother: Norlien, and a sister: Alvida Omang.
Doug will be truly missed by his family and friends, but his love of FAMILY and farming will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amery. Visitation will be from 4PM to 7PM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Williamson-White Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
