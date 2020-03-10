Doug M. Ahrens, age 66 of Star Prairie, WI, formerly of Clear Lake, WI, passed away peacefully in his recliner with the love of his life by his side, on March 4, 2020, after a short well fought battle with lung cancer.
Douglas Marvin Ahrens was born July 31, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas the son of Marvin E. and Marjorie (Wulf) Ahrens. He moved with his family to Englewood, CO in 1955, grew up there, and graduated from Englewood High School in 1971. After graduation, Doug worked in construction for several years and was married to Debra Koerner on December 10, 1977 at Grace Lutheran Church in Englewood. Together they made their home in Arvada, CO before moving to Clear Lake, WI in 1982 . There they raised 3 children, Marissa, Christopher, & Amber. During this time and with his experience in pre stress construction, Doug built, managed and operated the “Fieldhouse” bowling alley in Clear Lake, WI. He then supervised the construction of the Pixall Building in Clear Lake and went on to become the parts manager there. Doug later became the sales product manager for OXBO and represented the company in that position for many years. He was also active in the community, serving on the Clear Lake Village Board and the Clear Lake Golf Club Board. Doug was a member of the United Methodist Church in Clear Lake and of the Clear Lake Chapters of the Eastern Star and Masons for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, construction, playing golf, playing cards, watching sports in his recliner, and making trips to Menards. Doug loved being captain of his pontoon at his home on Cedar Lake. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids and attending their activities and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin & Marjorie Ahrens; his in laws, Ted & Doris Koerner; and brother in law, Jim Sandridge. Doug is survived by his wife, Debi Ahrens - Star Prairie, WI; daughters and son, Marissa (James) Couch - New Richmond, WI, Christopher (Kristen) Ahrens - Hudson, WI, Amber (Derrick) Anderson - New Richmond, WI; grandchildren, Brynn, Theo, Elsie, Mason, Lillian, Bryson, Jack, McCoy & Owen; sisters and brother, Rita (Daniel) Russell - Englewood, CO, Jody (Ray) Richardson - Windsor, CO, Randall Ahrens - Palm Springs, CA; brother and sister in laws, Nancy (Harland) Fitzgerald - Arcadia, FL, Donna Mitchell - Woodbridge, VA, Sandra Sandridge - Sauk City, WI, Joan (Neil) Lillie -- Clear Lake, WI; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and many friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering at the Clear Lake Golf Course from 4 - 7 pm on Tuesday March 10, 2020. with a Celebration of Life Service at 7PM.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.