Dorothy Marie Fredrick, age 81 of Amery, WI passed away peacefully at her home July 27, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Dorothy Marie Fredrick was born March 31, 1939 to Anton (Tony) and Cecilia (Komrey) Utecht in Cylon, WI. She attended and graduated from New Richmond School. In 1959 she was united in marriage to Robert Fredrick. This marriage was blessed with 6 children, Laurie, James, Gary, Debbie, Bill and Melissa.
Dorothy worked at Amery Regional Medical Center in housekeeping and later on as a Dietary Aide.
Dorothy enjoyed dancing, collecting nuns and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Robert; children Laurie, James (Sandy), Gary (Mary) Debbie (Tom), Bill and Missy (Richard); 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents Tony and Cecilia Utecht; sisters Mary Zacharias and Leona Miles.
Visitation for Dorothy will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4-8 at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as 1 hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. A private family interment will take place at the Amery Cemetery at a later date.
To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com Arrangements were made with the Williamson ~ White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, WI.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.