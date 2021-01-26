Dorothy M. Buhr, age 97 of Clear Lake, WI, died peacefully on Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Willow Ridge Care Center in Amery, WI where she had been a resident the past two years.
Dorothy Mae Buhr was born on February, 23, 1923, in Reeve, Barron County, WI the daughter of John and Mabel (Amundson) Breeden. She lived with her parents and her brother Lester and grew up in Greytown, in Dunn County, WI. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at West Akers Lutheran Church, she attended Hilson School and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1940. After graduation, Dorothy attended college at River Falls for one year before going to live with her aunt and uncle, Calmer & Minne Amundson in Portland, OR to find work. After a short time there, she returned back home to Wisconsin and found employment at the Bank of Clear Lake. Dorothy was married to Anthony “Tony” Buhr on September 24, 1943 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, WI. They made their home in Portland, OR where they both worked at the Columbia Shipyard, her in the office and Tony as a rigger in the yard. Eventually they moved back to Clear Lake, WI and raised three sons, John, Robert & Timothy.
After returning from Portland, Dorothy went back to the Bank of Clear Lake and later on worked many years at the Clear Lake Livestock Market doing bookwork and clerking sales. She also did bookwork for Junkans Motors & Junkans Trucking.
Dorothy joined St. John’s Catholic church in 1966, where she was active in both the parish church council and ladies’ guild. When her sons were raised, Dorothy and Tony enjoyed traveling around the United States and took many trips with their friends, Hub & Elaine Cress, Helen Peterson and Bill & Leanne Moore.
In 1977 Dorothy was instrumental in helping her sons John and Tim establish Buhr Brothers Transport, running their office out of her home and taking care of their books and licensing. After Tony’s unexpected death in 1979, Dorothy continued to work at Buhr Brothers for many years, working well into her 90s.
She also enjoyed traveling and her travels took her to Hawaii and on several trips to Europe spending time in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Sweden and Norway.
In addition to continuing to work and travel, Dorothy loved meeting and visiting with people, and keeping active. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Preceded in Death by husband, Tony Buhr; Grandson, Mark Buhr; Parents, John & Mabel Breeden; brother, Lester Breeden and his two spouses Frances & Shirley; Step-grandson, Travis Christenson; and Niece, Judy Breeden Culpepper.
Survived by: Sons: John (Gloria) Buhr, Robert Buhr, & Timothy (Dawn Smith) Buhr. Grandchildren: Theresa (Rick) Dague, Anthony “TJ” (Anna) Buhr, Jennifer Race, Christina “Crissy” Buhr, Darren (Amanda) Wood, Corey Wood, Kara Christenson, Tiffany (Adam) Metoxen, Vance (Arielle) Smith, Vaughn Buhr, Vashton Buhr. Great Grandchildren: John, Amanda & Cody Buhr, Alexis & Andrew “Andy” Buhr, Riley Race, Sydney Wood, Finley Wood, Nicole & Michelle Wood, Hayden, Reid and Payton Christenson, Aaliyah & Ariyah Metoxen; Great-Great Granddaughter: Hailey (Curtis) Buhr Nephew: Lester (Rhonda) Breeden Jr. Special Cousin: Ronald Amundson; In Laws: Shirley Warner Buhr, Geneva Gasper, long-time friend: Father Thumma; Many nieces, nephews, cousins, family & friends.
Suggested memorials, if desired, can be made in Dorothy’s name to St. John’s Catholic Church – Clear Lake, the Clear Lake Fire Department, the Clear Lake Library, or the Clear Lake Museum.
Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 26, 2020 at 10:30am from St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, WI, Clergy- Fr. John Long, Music- Yoshiko Shakel, Interment- Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI, Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
