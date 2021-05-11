Dorothy Ann Whitmer, age 77, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 from health complications, including leukemia, at her home with her family by her side.
Dorothy was born on June 16, 1943, the daughter of Lloyd and Adelaide Letellier. She was united in marriage to Quentin Whitmer in 1962 after the couple dated for a year and a half. They farmed together until 1967, then Dorothy worked at Friday Canning during the summers for five years. She was also employed at Amtec for eight years and finished her employment at the St. Croix Casino until she wasn’t able to work any longer, retiring at age 72.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Quentin Whitmer; her two daughters, Kimberly Whitmer and Theresa Whitmer; three grandsons, Andrew Johnson, Jordan Johnson and Jacob Whitmer and one granddaughter, Desiree Wallberg, as well as five great grandchildren and countless other family members and dear friends.
Funeral services for Dorothy will take place at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery with a visitation from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the East Lincoln Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.