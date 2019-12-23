Dorothie Lillian Mueller, age 101 of Amery, Wisconsin died peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Willow Ridge in Amery, Wisconsin.
Born in South Dakota, on October 17, 1918, the youngest of 8 children, she lived with her family on the farm until her teen years when she moved to St. Croix Falls Wisconsin where she met a handsome ice salesman, Larry. They fell in love and married on November 27, 1942 just before he was sent overseas with the US Army. During the time he was overseas, their first daughter was born, and Dorothie and Linda lived with Dorothie’s older brother Jim who was at the time the Polk County Sheriff. Dorothie helped at the jail, feeding prisoners and accompanying female prisoners when they needed to be transported.
Two more children were born to this union after Larry returned home from service. They lived in Centuria for a short time before moving to Amery where they raised their children. After retirement they moved to Montana for a short time to satisfy their longing to be close to the mountains they so loved. They moved back to Wisconsin in 1976.
Dorothie was proudly a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Amery for 55 years, and the bowling league where she and her teammates won many awards. She loved doing crossword puzzles, playing 31, and bridge, which she did well into her later years, but most important to her was her family and was happiest when they were ALL together.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Larry, parents, Willits and Julia Moore, brothers, James (Katherine) Moore, Arthur Moore, Robert (Patricia) Moore, sisters, Arvilla (Art) Gretschmann, Jessie (Mark) Teeters, Adeline (Sid) Heitema and Geneva (Bert) Reed, son-in-law Arlan Lee and son -in-law Keith Gullickson.
Dorothie is survived by her children, Linda Kay (Arlan) Lee, Larry (Angie) Mueller, and Rhonda (John) Jeske, grandchildren, Julie (David) Adams, Tammy (Jeff) Winchell, Scott Lee (Jena Johnson}, Jeff (Gina) Mueller, Michelle (Gabe) Cessna, Brian (Kristin) Gullickson, Melissa (John) Barthman, great grandchildren Kyle, Christopher, Jennifer, Ryan, Jake, Mitchell, Cory, Isabella, Addison, Declan, Keira, Kenidy, Ava, Abby, Cameron, Jordan, Tylor, Helen, Charlie, Collin, Makaylin, Ashlee, Mitch, Matthew, Sondra and 9 great great grandchildren.
The Pallbearers are the 7 Grandchildren, Julie Adams, Tammy Winchell, Scott Lee, Jeff Mueller, Michelle Cessna, Brian Gullickson and Melissa Barthman.
Funeral services will be held at Amery Congregational Church on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 11:00 am, with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will follow the service at the Amery Cemetery.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com
Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin.
